Suzuki to introduce new Swift latter this year: report

Finally Suzuki has finally decided to refresh its highly rated hatch back Suzuki Swift by launch its new variant this year.

The current model is about 11-year-old and reports suggest that in August this year it will finally be discontinued and would be replaced by its newer version.

In a notification released last year, the company said it would produce 2,432 units of Swift from August 2020 to August 2021.

Furthermore, Pak Suzuki gave detail of this car’s production for 2021, i.e., the company will produce 668 DLX NAV variants and 2423 AT NAV variants till August this year.

In the second quarter of the year, the company may introduce the new Swift and the car would be available for sale by the end of this year.

The reports further said that Suzuki will launch 4th generation of Swift in Pakistan. This generation was launched in Japan in 2016.

The generation received a facelift with mild cosmetic changes in 2020. However, it is reported that Pakistan will receive the pre-facelift vehicle.

The car’s features and specs are not confirmed yet.