CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony to celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in Islamabad on Tuesday, Qureshi said that people of Pakistan pay tribute to the Chinese leadership that has done an incredible job in changing the lives and destiny of its people.

He added, "We believe that President Xi Jinping's leadership, at a momentous history, has greatly helped Chinese nation achieve its national aspirations."

The foreign minister highlighted that successive generations of leaders and people of both Pakistan and China made invaluable contributions to strengthen these ties.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister underlined that Pakistan-China friendship has a time-honored history and both sides stood shoulder-to-shoulder in hour of need .

A logo was launched at the ceremony epitomizing historic nature of Pakistan-China ties.