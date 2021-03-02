Taiwan's MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Argentina

HAMBURG: Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in a single consignment, all at an estimated premium of 210.12 US cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2021 corn contract, they said.

The seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.

The tender sought shipment between April 24 and May 13 if the corn is sourced from the US Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said.

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between May 9 and May 28.

Offers were only reported for US and Argentine corn. No offers were reported for Brazilian or South African grain.

A total seven offers were made for Argentine corn. Six offers were made for US corn, with the lowest at 222.80 US cents a bushel c&f over Chicago July.

In its last reported purchase on Jan. 20, the MFIG group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from the United States.