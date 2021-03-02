ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.59%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.72%)
AVN 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.85%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 136.02 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.91%)
EPCL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.05%)
FCCL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
JSCL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.85%)
KAPCO 38.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.79%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.15%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.41%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 150.00 Increased By ▲ 8.40 (5.93%)
UNITY 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.86%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 78.4 (1.6%)
BR30 25,908 Increased By ▲ 576.62 (2.28%)
KSE100 46,041 Increased By ▲ 447.86 (0.98%)
KSE30 19,289 Increased By ▲ 233.38 (1.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Taiwan's MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Argentina

  • If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between May 9 and May 28.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in a single consignment, all at an estimated premium of 210.12 US cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2021 corn contract, they said.

The seller was believed to be trading house Cargill, they said.

The tender sought shipment between April 24 and May 13 if the corn is sourced from the US Gulf, Brazil or Argentina, they said.

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between May 9 and May 28.

Offers were only reported for US and Argentine corn. No offers were reported for Brazilian or South African grain.

A total seven offers were made for Argentine corn. Six offers were made for US corn, with the lowest at 222.80 US cents a bushel c&f over Chicago July.

In its last reported purchase on Jan. 20, the MFIG group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from the United States.

Wheat argentina Taiwan CHICAGO Cargill animal feed MFIG group

Taiwan's MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from Argentina

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters