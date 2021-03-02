ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.59%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.72%)
AVN 96.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.06%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
DGKC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.08%)
EPCL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.05%)
FCCL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
JSCL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.85%)
KAPCO 38.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.79%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.15%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.41%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 149.60 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5.65%)
UNITY 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.86%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 79.83 (1.63%)
BR30 25,919 Increased By ▲ 586.73 (2.32%)
KSE100 46,029 Increased By ▲ 435.07 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,280 Increased By ▲ 223.97 (1.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls to over 8-mth low on stronger dollar, higher yields

  • Focus also remains on the developments of the $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief bill that will be debated in the Senate this week.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

Gold prices slumped to their lowest in 8-1/2 months on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar and elevated US Treasury yields eroded investor appetite for the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold eased 0.3 % to $1,717.99 per ounce by 0633 GMT, having dropped to its lowest since June 15 at $1,706.70 earlier in the session. US gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,716.10.

The potential for higher yields is putting pressure on gold, while a stronger dollar is also contributing to its fall, Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said, adding that a minor retreat in 10-year yields was "too small to count".

Benchmark US Treasury yields have come down from a one-year high hit last week, but continue to remain elevated, while the dollar index held near a four-week peak.

Yields are signalling "that by mid-year, inflationary pressures will mean that global central banks would have to tighten their policy, while central banks suggest that will not be the case ... if inflation rises, they'll have very little choice," McCarthy said.

While gold is considered a shield against inflation, higher yields have of late threatened that status, since they translate into higher opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no return.

"At current levels, (gold's) bull run is not over. It is challenged by the changing rates environment," said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion, adding that prices could test the $1,670-$1,690 level.

Focus also remains on the developments of the $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief bill that will be debated in the Senate this week.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell to their lowest since May 2020 on Monday.

Silver eased 1.2% to $26.15 an ounce, having earlier dipped to an over one-month low. Palladium slipped 0.1% to $2,346.67 and platinum fell 0.9% to $1,174.50.

Gold Prices Silver Michael McCarthy SPDR Gold Trust Nicholas Frappell CMC Markets

Gold falls to over 8-mth low on stronger dollar, higher yields

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters