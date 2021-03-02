KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 377,809 tonnes of cargo comprising 249,046 tonnes of import cargo and 128,763 tonnes of export cargo including 10,755 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 249,046 tonnes comprised of 109,061 tonnes of containerised cargo; 20,090 tonnes of bulk cargo; 15,547 tonnes of canola; 5,917 tonnes of soyabean; 24,646 tonnes of wheat and 73,785 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 128,763 tonnes comprised of 52,090 tonnes of containerised cargo; 65,600 tonnes of clinker 15,298 tonnes of Cement, 4,145 tonnes of Mill Scale and 630 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo.

As many as 10,755 containers comprising of 6,006 containers import and 4,749 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,258 of 20’s and 2,179 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 195 of 40’s empty containers; whereas that of exported containers shows 573 of 20’s and 284 of 40’s loaded containers while 190 of 20’s and 1,709 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 16 ships namely Hafnia Europe,Independent spirit.Bunun Champion, Nicholas, Bomar LYNX, Regine, Karina Danica, Seagara Mas,Aquamarine Star Nordspring, Boxy, George Washington, Parnassos, MSC Ishyka, Mohar, and Teera Bhum carrying containers, tanker, wheat and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were 19 vessels viz. Segara MasMCC Jood, Maistros, MSC Ishyka, Aquamarinestar, Kaina Danica, Bashundhara 8, Chemroad EchaInce FortuneCosco Kaohsiung, TIMU, mol Generosity, Teera Bhum, CMA CGM Medea, Mozart Tommi Ritscher, V Honor, Sunny Horizon, and Ocean Trader carrying containers, tanker, general cargo, fertilizer, and clinkers currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Yilong Shan and Cosco Kaohsiung expected to sail on 1-3-2021.

There are eleven vessels viz. Mavious Jasmin, Hyundi Privilage, CHEM Newyork, M. T Lahre, Carl Shutle, Kota Nilam, Southampton Express, OEL Kedarnath, Isuzu Cargo, Matsushiro and Sky Height carrying general cargo containers, chemicalsand coils are due to arrive on Monday and Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 162,823 tonnes comprising 117,855 tonnes of import cargo and 44,968 tonnes of export cargo including 4,440 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 117.855 tonnes includes; 30,255 tonnes of coal; 5,845 tonnes of soyabean; 6,154 tonnes of palm 302 tonnes of chemical and 41,800 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 44.968 tonnes includes 42,560 tonnes of containerized cargo, and 2,408 tonnes of Bitumen.

As many as 4,440 containers comprising of 2,,200 containers import and 2,240 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

A total number of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships MSC Paris, MSC IshyakaMearskBrocklym, Melafi Sathuand D&K Yusuf, Lal Ghaniumcarrying containers,Palm oiland gas oilare expected take berths at QICT, ICT, and FOTCO respectivelyon Monday 1st March, while two more container vesselsMSC Pohand Cap Carmaldue to arrive at Port Qasimon Tuesday 2nd March-2021.

