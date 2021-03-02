PITB and 1LINK sign agreement

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and 1LINK Limited on Monday have entered into an agreement to launch ‘Payzen’, a bill aggregator.

This collaboration will facilitate payment collection for a wide range of public sector organizations and ensure that all the digital payments comply with the biller’s bookkeeping and reporting requirements. In this connection, PITB DG Faisal Yousaf and 1LINK CEO Najeeb Agrawalla signed an agreement during a ceremony held here. Senior officials from both sides were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that ‘Payzen’ will be a game-changer for the financial inclusion and digitization of the payments ecosystem. “It will play a pivotal role in digitizing public sector payment collections and disbursements,” he added.

