ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Cotton jumps 3pc

Reuters 02 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures gained 3% on Monday bolstered by hopes for stronger demand as the global economy recovers, while a rebound in wider financial markets added to the upbeat mood. Cotton contracts for May rose 2.72 cents, or 3.1% to 91.55 cents per lb by 12:25 p.m. ET (1725 GMT). It traded within a range of 89.2 and 92.8 cents a lb.

The contract fell 1.8% last week and pulled back from its highest level since June 2018 at 95.60 cents hit on Thursday.

“The bullish outlook continues to be in effect. ... We’re still hearing that demand is good even with these higher prices,” said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate with StoneX Group.

Cotton is not as overbought as it was last week from a technical perspective and the market’s next target will likely be a retest of the 96.50-cent level, Thomen added.

Speculators boosted their already large position in cotton by adding 4,546 contracts in the week to Feb. 23 bringing the total net long contracts to 74,226, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Feb. 25 totaled 100,129 480-lb bales, down from 100,326 in the previous session. Total futures market volume fell by 19,360 to 30,560 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 3,788 to 242,363 contracts in the previous session.

