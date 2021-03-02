Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 1, 2021).
02 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 1, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
451,021,745 249,144,868 21,914,578,286 10,211,841,466
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,189,569,862 (2,201,517,110) (11,947,248)
Local Individuals 18,069,133,175 (18,240,502,137) (171,368,961)
Local Corporates 7,994,144,281 (7,810,828,072) 183,316,209
