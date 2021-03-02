KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 1, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 451,021,745 249,144,868 21,914,578,286 10,211,841,466 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,189,569,862 (2,201,517,110) (11,947,248) Local Individuals 18,069,133,175 (18,240,502,137) (171,368,961) Local Corporates 7,994,144,281 (7,810,828,072) 183,316,209 ===============================================================================

