ICE March raw sugar delivery at 17,582 lots, says exchange
01 Mar 2021
NEW YORK: The physical delivery of sugar against the expiry of the March contract at ICE US reached 17,582 lots, or 893,216 tonnes, with ports of delivery including Brazil, India, Mexico and Central American countries, the exchange said on Monday.
The official number is very close to traders' estimates on Friday. It was a smaller volume than a year ago, when the March delivery reached 18,820 lots.
