PM Imran Khan meets MNAs ahead of Senate election

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met with the lawmakers at the Parliament House ahead of the highly anticipated Senate election scheduled for March 3.

During the meeting the premier listened to grievances of the lawmakers and addressed their reservations.

The MNAs who met the PM today includes Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Noor Alam Khan, Aslam Bhootani, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Sajid Khan.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadi and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is making efforts to ensure victory of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who is contesting the election from the Islamabad seat against former PM and the Opposition’s joint candidate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The National Assembly is the electoral college for the Senate seat on which polling will be held on March 3.