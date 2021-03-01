ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Pakistan among world’s largest manpower provider for online services

  • The advisor informed that most of the technical manpower is from the IT services sector.
Ali Ahmed 01 Mar 2021

As demand for Pakistani manpower grows worldwide, the country has become the third-largest supplier of technical manpower for online services globally.

“We are glad to share that, as a testament to abilities of our youth, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has ranked Pakistan as the 3rd largest contributor of technical manpower for online services globally,” announced Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, in a tweet post on Monday.

The advisor informed that most of the technical manpower is from the IT services sector. “These services were provided to the top demanders: USA, UK, Australia & Canada,” he said.

Pakistan’s IT-related export remittances, which include telecommunication, computer and information services, have risen up to $1.119 billion during the July to January period of financial year 2020-21.

IT & ITeS export remittances witnessed a growth rate of 37.81 percent during the July-January period of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the same period last year. Moreover, it is important to note that IT-related export remittances were with $812 million during the July-January period of financial year 2019-20.

While the government is making an effort to automate traditional process, increase access to digital service and support the gig economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, this unprecedented growth in IT-related export remittances is indicative of a positive trend.

