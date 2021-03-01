ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ATC rejects Haleem Adil Sheikh’s bail plea

  • The PTI lawmaker was arrested in Darsano Chano on February 16 in two cases.
  • Samir Sheikh and six others have been granted bail in the cases.
BR Web Desk 01 Mar 2021

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Monday rejected bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh in the two cases registered against him.

As per details, the PTI lawmaker was arrested in Darsano Chano on February 16 in two cases – interference during an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth, and bringing guns to a polling station during Malir by-polls. He was booked on February 6 and 16, respectively.

Samir Sheikh and six others have been granted bail in the cases.

The Sindh Assembly opposition leader has been imprisoned in the Central Jail, Karachi. His judicial remand turned controversial after he accused the PPP members and supporters of attempting to murder him.

He first claimed that a four-feet long snake was kept in his cell, and more than 50 men were sent to beat him.

