ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
AVN 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
BOP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.9%)
DGKC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.81%)
EPCL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.8%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.91%)
FFBL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.27%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 36.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
POWER 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
PPL 89.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.09%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
PTC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
TRG 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.84%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.83%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 4,870 Decreased By ▼ -65.81 (-1.33%)
BR30 25,043 Decreased By ▼ -360.65 (-1.42%)
KSE100 45,367 Decreased By ▼ -498.28 (-1.09%)
KSE30 18,938 Decreased By ▼ -234.59 (-1.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may fall into 3,624-3,673 ringgit range

  • The bearish divergence on the hourly RSI suggests an exhaustion of the wave B, which could have peaked around 3,801 ringgit.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,624-3,673 ringgit per tonne, as it could have completed a bounce from the Jan. 20 low of 3,160 ringgit.

The bounce may have been driven by a wave B, the second wave of a big flat developing from the Jan. 6 high of 3,888 ringgit. This pattern consists of three waves that are roughly equal in length.

The bearish divergence on the hourly RSI suggests an exhaustion of the wave B, which could have peaked around 3,801 ringgit.

The wave C may have just started, unfolding towards the target zone.

A break above 3,801 ringgit could lead to a gain to 3,888 ringgit. On the daily chart, the rise from 3,160 ringgit has been shaped into a rising wedge which is likely to be followed by a deep fall.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Crude Oil soyabean Oil Palm

Palm oil may fall into 3,624-3,673 ringgit range

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters