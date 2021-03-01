ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supremacy of Constitution top priority: Afridi

APP 01 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the supremacy of the Constitution and law was the top most priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He expressed these views while talking to the media at the closing ceremony of the Construction Trade Fair organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Sunday.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that the Senate elections should be held in a transparent and fair manner.

PTI had a clear stance that politics of money should end and merit should be promoted.

It is not a secret that buying and selling of votes have been a tradition in Senate elections,” he said, adding that the PTI came to power with an aim to eradicate corrupt practices from the country, such as the tradition of horse-trading in Senate elections.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set an example in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by expelling 20 MPAs. It is time to block their way to the houses and all political parties should come forward and play their role to end malpractices. Prime Minister Imran Khan has planned to improve the construction industry and 40 industries associated with the same industry will also take benefit, he added.

He was accompanied by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce President Muhammad Nasir Mirza, Chairman Expo Sardar Tanveer Sarwar and a large number of industrialists from the construction industry.

Shehryar Khan Afridi PTI Senate election Sardar Tanveer Sarwar

Supremacy of Constitution top priority: Afridi

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Futures spread increases 15.99pc

Bilawal meets Fazl ahead of Senate elections

Hafeez Sheikh or Gilani: All eyes on Islamabad Senate seat

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Dire prospects for value-added textile industry

Breach of their own rules: Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.