Former West Ham boss Roeder dies

AFP 01 Mar 2021

LONDON: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder has died aged 65 after a long struggle with a brain tumour. Roeder was first diagnosed with the tumour in 2003 while in charge of West Ham, who he led to an impressive seventh-placed finish in the Premier League just a year earlier.

He had to undergo surgery and a period of recovery before returning to the Hammers after they were relegated to the Championship later that year. Roeder was sacked early in the following season and didn’t manage again until 2006 when he took over at Newcastle after a spell as the club’s youth-team boss.

Premier League West Ham Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder

