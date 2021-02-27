IPPs short-changed by govt?

The relief that the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) had received through National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB’s) acquiescence to the government-IPPs deals has turned out to be shortlived as, according to a Business Recorder news item “The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads”, NAB has indicated it may take some IPP cases to accountability court. “Power Division and Finance Division have refused to pay a single penny to IPPs until a clear chit is received from the anti-graft body. No official is ready to give the go ahead on payments agreed with the IPPs.” The newspaper quoted “sources” as saying. A wave of gloom and uncertainty now appears to stalk the IPPs’ camp. Are they short-changed by the government?

Nuzhat Rahman (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021