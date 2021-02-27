KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 26, 2021).

======================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================= Ghani Osman Sec. Askari Bank Limited 1,200,000 27.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 27.75 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 1,000 30.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 30.68 Topline Sec. Berger Paints 40,000 118.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 118.70 B&B Sec. BYCO Petroleum 10,000 10.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 10.25 B&B Sec. D.G.Cement 7,500 136.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 136.54 Ghani Osman Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 34,601 121.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,601 121.50 Azee Sec. Hascol Petroleum 100,000 10.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.95 Ghani Osman Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 442,788 177.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 442,788 177.00 Optimus Capital Lucky Cement 200 834.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 834.16 M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 1,000 47.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 47.25 AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 250,000 185.85 JS Global Cap. 112,223 183.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 362,223 185.00 MRA Sec. National Refinery 500 628.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 628.00 Azee Sec. Pak Refinery 160,000 26.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 26.71 Akik Capital Samba Bank Ltd. 2,350,000 7.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,350,000 7.80 Topline Sec. Synthetic Prod.Enter 294,500 48.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 294,500 48.22 ======================================================================================= Total Turnover 5,004,312 =======================================================================================

