Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 26, 2021).
=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=======================================================================================
Ghani Osman Sec. Askari Bank Limited 1,200,000 27.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 27.75
Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 1,000 30.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 30.68
Topline Sec. Berger Paints 40,000 118.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 118.70
B&B Sec. BYCO Petroleum 10,000 10.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 10.25
B&B Sec. D.G.Cement 7,500 136.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 136.54
Ghani Osman Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 34,601 121.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,601 121.50
Azee Sec. Hascol Petroleum 100,000 10.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.95
Ghani Osman Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 442,788 177.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 442,788 177.00
Optimus Capital Lucky Cement 200 834.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 834.16
M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 1,000 47.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 47.25
AKD Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 250,000 185.85
JS Global Cap. 112,223 183.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 362,223 185.00
MRA Sec. National Refinery 500 628.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 628.00
Azee Sec. Pak Refinery 160,000 26.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 26.71
Akik Capital Samba Bank Ltd. 2,350,000 7.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,350,000 7.80
Topline Sec. Synthetic Prod.Enter 294,500 48.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 294,500 48.22
=======================================================================================
Total Turnover 5,004,312
=======================================================================================
