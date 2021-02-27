Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 26, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
547,143,660 347,839,910 28,920,350,526 16,027,568,186
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 3,326,702,964 (3,235,627,081) 91,075,883
Local Individuals 29,119,614,638 (28,955,741,827) 163,872,812
Local Corporates 15,694,248,084 (15,949,196,778) (254,948,695)
===============================================================================
