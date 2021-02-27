KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 26, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 547,143,660 347,839,910 28,920,350,526 16,027,568,186 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 3,326,702,964 (3,235,627,081) 91,075,883 Local Individuals 29,119,614,638 (28,955,741,827) 163,872,812 Local Corporates 15,694,248,084 (15,949,196,778) (254,948,695) ===============================================================================

