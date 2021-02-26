World
Moldova denies it has approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 shot
- Sorina Stefirta told journalists that the Sputnik V vaccine would only be approved in Moldova after it had been registered by the World Health Organisation.
- The Russian Direct Investment Fund and former Moldovan president Igor Dodon earlier said the shot had been approved.
CHISINAU: Moldova has not yet registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, President Maia Sandu's press secretary said on Friday, contradicting a statement from the vaccine's developers that the shot had been approved in Moldova.
