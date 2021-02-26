IPRI hosts distinguished lecture series on Afghan Peace Process

On Friday, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) hosted the distinguished lecture series on the "Afghan Peace Process: The Contours, Implementation, and Contemporary Status” by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Former Foreign Minister, Ambassador (R) Inamul Haque, and Former Defense Minister, Lt. General (R) Naeem Lodhi, were amongst the panelists.

While discussing the dynamics of the Afghan Peace Process, Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan noted that there are three parties to ensure a durable peace process in Afghanistan, which include the United States, the Taliban and the Afghan Republic.

He added that "while Pakistan is not a party to these agreements", it is the only country in the region which is playing an active part in the broader Afghan peace process, while remaining cognisant of "Afghan sensitivities".

He explained that the Biden administration has initiated an extensive review of the Afghan peace process, and as a result, the new administration has announced that it will be difficult for the U.S and NATO to completely withdraw troops in the absence of certain conditions.

Furthermore, he added that the Doha Peace Process has made some reasonable degree of progress, and highlighted Pakistan’s support for the development of a conducive environment, which is critical to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan.

He mentioned that peace is also conditioned to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as the efforts made by Pakistan to realize the vision of regional connectivity can play a crucial role in this regard.