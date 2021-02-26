ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,883 Decreased By ▼ -82.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,181 Decreased By ▼ -18.54 (-0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IPRI hosts distinguished lecture series on Afghan Peace Process

  • On Friday, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) hosted the distinguished lecture series on the "Afghan Peace Process: The Contours, Implementation, and Contemporary Status” by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan.
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Feb 2021

On Friday, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) hosted the distinguished lecture series on the "Afghan Peace Process: The Contours, Implementation, and Contemporary Status” by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Former Foreign Minister, Ambassador (R) Inamul Haque, and Former Defense Minister, Lt. General (R) Naeem Lodhi, were amongst the panelists.

While discussing the dynamics of the Afghan Peace Process, Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan noted that there are three parties to ensure a durable peace process in Afghanistan, which include the United States, the Taliban and the Afghan Republic.

He added that "while Pakistan is not a party to these agreements", it is the only country in the region which is playing an active part in the broader Afghan peace process, while remaining cognisant of "Afghan sensitivities".

He explained that the Biden administration has initiated an extensive review of the Afghan peace process, and as a result, the new administration has announced that it will be difficult for the U.S and NATO to completely withdraw troops in the absence of certain conditions.

Furthermore, he added that the Doha Peace Process has made some reasonable degree of progress, and highlighted Pakistan’s support for the development of a conducive environment, which is critical to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan.

He mentioned that peace is also conditioned to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as the efforts made by Pakistan to realize the vision of regional connectivity can play a crucial role in this regard.

Afghanistan Taliban Doha IPRI biden administration peace process

IPRI hosts distinguished lecture series on Afghan Peace Process

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters