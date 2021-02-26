NCC-FFP directs speedy implementation of energy projects

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP), on Thursday directed the line departments of the Power Division to expedite implementation of the energy sector projects, which are imperative for sustainable economic growth of the country.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan co-chaired the meeting of the NCC-FFP on energy sector at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, here on Thursday, as per the official statement issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Economic Affairs Division secretary Noor Ahmed, representatives of the PM’s Office, the Finance Division, and provincial departments, and head of the line departments also attended the meeting.

In this follow-up meeting, the NCC-FFP reviewed the compliance status of forum’s decisions made in light of previous meeting held on 5th Nov 2020.

It was informed that 14 foreign-funded projects including, power generation, transmission and distribution amounting to $3.418 billion with the support of development partners including the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and the Islamic Development Bank are under implementation.

Bakhtyar lauded the efforts of the Power Division for removal of bottlenecks hampering smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in the energy sector.

He further highlighted that the government is focusing on energy sector reforms and energy efficiency through production of renewable and clean energy at affordable prices, development of reliable transmission system and improved distribution network.

Omar Ayub Khan directed the line departments of the Power Division to convey course of action along with the timelines for prompt redressal of remaining issues and expedite the implementation of energy sector projects.

He informed the forum that the Power Division is regularly monitoring the progress of foreign-funded projects.

He said these projects are significant to achieve the strategic objectives including provision of affordable electricity, transmission efficiency and modernization and enhancement of distribution system of the country.

Both ministers directed the relevant officials to expedite implementation of the energy sector projects, which are imperative for sustainable economic growth of the country.

