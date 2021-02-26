ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
Pakistan joins Madrid System of Trademark

Recorder Report Updated 26 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark achievement, Pakistan joins the Madrid System of Trademark, as a result of years’ efforts and hard work of Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan).

Ambassador Khalil-ur-Rehman Hashmi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva deposited the instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) director general Daren Tang in Geneva.

Earlier, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi signed the accession to Madrid Protocol instrument which paved the way to become the 108th country in the world which joined the Madrid System of Trademark.

IPO-Pakistan started initial work on this document in 2013 and since then it has gone through massive consultations and held wide range of meetings with stakeholders, which ultimately paved the way to become part of the Madrid System.

With the accession to the Madrid Protocol, the trademark holders of Pakistan will be able to protect their trademarks in more than 100 countries by filing a single application at WIPO whereby facilitating ease of doing business. The business community of other countries will also be able to get protection of their Trademarks in Pakistan by using Madrid route. It is win-win situation for traders of both Pakistan and its trading partners to get protection of intellectual property rights to promote genuine businesses in their markets as well as instilling confidence in potential foreign investors.

