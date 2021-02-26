Markets
LME official prices
26 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2257.00 2145.50 9286.00 2103.50 19352.00 28515.00 2822.50 2193.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2257.00 2145.50 9286.00 2103.50 19352.00 28515.00 2822.50 2193.50
3-months Buyer 2280.00 2157.50 9260.50 2122.00 19402.00 26565.00 2835.00 2200.00
3-months Seller 2280.00 2157.50 9260.50 2122.00 19402.00 26565.00 2835.00 2200.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24329.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24329.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
