LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        2257.00    2145.50   9286.00   2103.50   19352.00   28515.00   2822.50   2193.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement      2257.00    2145.50   9286.00   2103.50   19352.00   28515.00   2822.50   2193.50
3-months Buyer    2280.00    2157.50   9260.50   2122.00   19402.00   26565.00   2835.00   2200.00
3-months Seller   2280.00    2157.50   9260.50   2122.00   19402.00   26565.00   2835.00   2200.00
15-months Buyer       -          -         -         -          -     24329.00       -           -
15-months Seller      -          -         -         -          -     24329.00       -           -
27-months Buyer       -          -         -         -          -          -         -           -
27-months Seller      -          -         -         -          -          -         -           -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

