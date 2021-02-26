KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 25, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 536,442,067 283,103,992 26,305,491,683 11,600,205,011 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,344,723,961 (2,904,886,623) (560,162,663) Local Individuals 27,305,467,041 (26,794,770,067) 510,696,974 Local Corporates 12,284,144,134 (12,234,678,446) 49,465,689 ===============================================================================

