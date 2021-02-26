Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
26 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 25, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
536,442,067 283,103,992 26,305,491,683 11,600,205,011
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,344,723,961 (2,904,886,623) (560,162,663)
Local Individuals 27,305,467,041 (26,794,770,067) 510,696,974
Local Corporates 12,284,144,134 (12,234,678,446) 49,465,689
