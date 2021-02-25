KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 203,091 tonnes of cargo comprising 145,430 tonnes of import cargo and 57,661 tonnes of export cargo including 7,187 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 145,430 tonnes comprised of 64,598 tonnes of containerised cargo; 10,696 tonnes of bulk cargo; 10,180 tonnes of rock phosphate; 8,955 tonnes of soyabean; 14,501 tonnes of wheat and 36,500 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 57,661 tonnes comprised of 26,361 tonnes of containerised cargo; 26,700 tonnes of clinker and 4,600 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 7,187 containers comprising of 3,563 containers import and 3,624 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,817 of 20’s and 813 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 60 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 635 of 20’s and 434 of 40’s loaded containers while 961 of 20’s and 580 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely AS Sicilia, Paxi, Rich Breeze and Wiebke carrying containers, tanker and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were six vessels viz. Ital Lirica, Xiamen, Kota Naluri, MT Shalamar, Estela Claire and Bunun Champion carrying containers, tanker, canola and clinkers respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Kota Naluri and LMZ Titan carrying containers and wheat respectively expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are two vessels viz. Independent Spirit and Segara Mas carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while eleven more vessels viz. Mozart, Diyala, Madrid Express, Cosco Hellas, George Washington, Ginga Saker, Octaden, Monoceros Leader, Regine and Karina Danica carrying containers, tankers, mogas, vehicle and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 200,678 tonnes comprising 161,441 tonnes of import cargo and 39,237 tonnes of export cargo including 5,055 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 161,441 tonnes includes 1,180 tonnes of LPG; 55,100 tonnes of coal; 11,911 tonnes of mogas; 10,793 tonnes of soyabean; 22,700 tonnes of palm oil; 306 tonnes of palm kernel and 59,451 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 39,237 tonnes includes 2,643 tonnes of rice and 36,594 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,055 containers comprising of 3,129 containers import and 1,926 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There was one ship namely Gulf Wing carrying rice sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while two ships namely Zhou Shan Hai and Oceanic Leader carrying coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of ten ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, rice, soyabean, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as nine vessels viz. Bulk Patagonia, MG Kronos, Harriet-P, Thalia, Vantage Rider, Timer Mazza, Tomson Gas, Ummbab and Chemroad Wing carrying coal, soyabean, rice, chemical, LPG, LNG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. Bulk Patagonia, Vantage Rider, Timer Mazza and Umm Bab carrying coal, rice, chemical and LNG respectively expected to take berths at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There was one ship namely Timer Mazza carrying chemical due to arrive on Wednesday.

