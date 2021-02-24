ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US corn, soy rise as Brazil rains drive farmers from fields

  • "Wheat being beaten down yesterday did not make too much sense," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.
  • CBOT May soybeans were 7-1/4 cents higher at $14.15-3/4 a bushel and CBOT May corn was 2-1/4 cents higher at $5.54-3/4 a bushel.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: US corn and soybean futures rose on Wednesday as storms in major production areas of Brazil disrupted fieldwork, which threatened to slow export shipments from one of the world's major suppliers, traders said.

"Very heavy rains remain in the forecast for Brazil's northern soybean belt, where farmers are trying to harvest this year's soybean crop so that they can turn around and plant the safrinha (second) corn crop," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at brokerage StoneX said in a note to clients.

The wheat market also was strong, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat contract rising 1.9% to a five-week high on a technical bounce after falling on Tuesday.

"Wheat being beaten down yesterday did not make too much sense," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

A flurry of activity on the export market, with buyers in the Philippines and Jordan looking for supplies, added support.

At 9:36 a.m. CST (1536 GMT), CBOT May wheat was up 12-1/2 cents at $6.82-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT May soybeans were 7-1/4 cents higher at $14.15-3/4 a bushel and CBOT May corn was 2-1/4 cents higher at $5.54-3/4 a bushel.

The rain in Brazil limited the amount of soybeans available on the export market as strong demand in recent months has reduced the global stockpile.

"There are some short-term supply constraints," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

Strength in oilseeds around the globe bolstered the soybean market.

Canadian front-month canola futures added as much as 1.9% to set a fresh record high on Tuesday while nearby rapeseed on Euronext climbed 3% to set another near eight-year peak.

Gains in the crude oil market also lent support.

Reuters

soy soymeal Chicago Board of Trade US corn production US corn

US corn, soy rise as Brazil rains drive farmers from fields

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters