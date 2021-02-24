Ukraine imports soy for the first time in 2020/21

KYIV: Brazil will supply 51,600 tonnes of Brazil-origin soy to Ukraine, a traditional soybeans exporter, in Kyiv's first such deal in the 2020/21 season, a broker said on Wednesday.

Elena Neroba, business development manager at brokers Maxigrain, said on Twitter that Brazil would ship 51,600 tonnes from Barcanera port to Ukraine.

"Ukrainian crushers can't pay to domestic farmers as per strong exports competition," she added.

Last year, Ukraine agreed to its first soybeans imports in many years, buying 20,000 tonnes of Brazilian soy.

Ukraine's 2020 soybean harvest fell by around 25% to 3.4 million tonnes and consultancy APK-Inform have said exports could fall to 2 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season from 2.63 million in 2019/20.

The consultancy said imports could rise to 50,000 tonnes from 23,000 tonnes a season ago.