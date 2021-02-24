ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afridi urges youth to become voices of gagged Kashmiris

  • He said black laws including the UAPA were being used to suppress freedom of expression and freedom of speech.
APP 24 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday urged the youth to become a voice of unheard people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) whose voices were being gagged through black laws.

Addressing the participants of a seminar held here at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) with regard to the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the prosperous world needed to build pressure on India and compel it to end its genocide policy against the Kashmiris.

He said black laws including the UAPA were being used to suppress freedom of expression and freedom of speech.

He said the youth should become story tellers of Kashmir as the world needed to be informed about the true stories of Kashmir.

Afridi said Kashmir was a human issue which was wrongly being portrayed as a political and geographical conflict in South Asia.

"The world needs to see Kashmir as a humanitarian issue and Kashmiris should be given the right to self determination," he said.

He said the world needed to be told about the miseries of half widows and orphans of Kashmir.

He said since the Kashmiris were unheard, the youth needed to become the voices of the unheard and the gagged by becoming bloggers, vloggers, story tellers, social media activists, anchors, YouTubers and journalists and tell the stories of Kashmir.

Afridi said successive reports of the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights institutions had pointed out that Indian occupational forces were committing war crimes in the IIOJK. He, however, said practical action was missing in the world reaction towards India.

He said the Pakistani women needed to learn from the resistance and persistence of the women of Kashmir.

He said Kashmiri mothers were standing like rock and encouraging their sons to offer sacrifices for the freedom struggle.

He said Indian atrocities being committed against the fearless and brave people of the IIOJK had failed to break the Kashmiri resistance and Kashmiris were adding new chapters of resistance in the human history.

He urged the academia to help generate new content on Kashmir so as new and strong narrative building process on Kashmir could be started.

He said academia needed to accelerate research and youth should be encouraged to write papers on Kashmiri freedom struggle and psychological issues of Kashmiris.

Shehryar Khan Afridi

Afridi urges youth to become voices of gagged Kashmiris

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters