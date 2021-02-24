ANL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.33%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.25%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
AVN 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-3.92%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
DGKC 131.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.45%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.86%)
FCCL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
FFBL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.54%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.79%)
HUBC 83.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
JSCL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.05%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.5%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.59%)
MLCF 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.58%)
PAEL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.81%)
POWER 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.1%)
PPL 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.87%)
PRL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.79%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.29%)
TRG 132.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.98 (-3.62%)
UNITY 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.82%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -63.31 (-1.29%)
BR30 25,009 Decreased By ▼ -568.43 (-2.22%)
KSE100 45,288 Decreased By ▼ -441.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 18,845 Decreased By ▼ -140.9 (-0.74%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Top Toshiba shareholder renews call for probe over pressure on AGM vote

  • "Even if the third party acted in isolation, does the Board not have any responsibility to protect its shareholders' rights?" the letter said.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp's top investor has renewed its call for an independent investigation into the company's annual shareholder meeting (AGM) last year, according to a letter dated Wednesday sent to other shareholders.

Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management's letter, seen by Reuters, follows the Japanese conglomerate's conclusion last week that it was not involved in any effort to pressure the Harvard University endowment fund over its vote at the AGM.

Effissimo said the internal review was "limited in scope", and is calling for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to establish a team of legal experts to investigate, saying the voting rights of some shareholders were compromised.

"Our objective is not to re-litigate the results of the 2020 AGM but to seek reassurance that there has not been an assault on the integrity of shareholder voting," the letter said.

Reuters previously reported that Hiromichi Mizuno, a Japanese government adviser at the time, had told the Harvard fund that its vote at Toshiba's AGM could be subject to a regulatory probe should it vote against the firm's management.

"Even if the third party acted in isolation, does the Board not have any responsibility to protect its shareholders' rights?" the letter said.

"Failure to perform a thorough and independent investigation will set a harmful precedent not only for Toshiba but corporate Japan as a whole," it said.

Toshiba will hold an extraordinary meeting on March 18 to vote on separate proposals from two large shareholders - Effissimo, which wants the independent probe, and US hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, which wants a vote on the company's investment strategy.

Toshiba Corp Magma Fincorp AGM Effissimo Capital Management Hiromichi Mizuno

Top Toshiba shareholder renews call for probe over pressure on AGM vote

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters