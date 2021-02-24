World
Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator
- The company said the fan blades would be examined using Thermal Acoustic Imaging (TAI) inspection "to confirm airworthiness."
24 Feb 2021
NEW YORK: Plane engine maker Pratt & Whitney said Tuesday it will carry out inspections as ordered by the US Federal Aviation Administration on 125 planes with engine blades similar to those that recently failed on a Boeing 777 aircraft.
The company said the fan blades would be examined using Thermal Acoustic Imaging (TAI) inspection "to confirm airworthiness."
"Pratt & Whitney is coordinating all actions with Boeing, airline operators and regulators. The safe operation of the fleet is our top priority," the company said in a statement.
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes
Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril
SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today
Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body
Read more stories
Comments