Brent oil may rise into $66.45-$66.97 range again

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $66.45-$66.97 per barrel again, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The contract seems to be rising within an ascending wedge, which is contracting towards $68.07, the 638.2% projection level of the uptrend from $54.60.

The deep fall from $66.79 looks very similar to the one from the Feb. 18 high of $65.52. Such frequent drops suggest a weakening uptrend. The pace of the rally becomes irregular.

Following its stabilization around a support of $64.34, oil may have resumed its uptrend towards $68.07. A break below $64.34 could be followed by a drop into the range of $63.35-$63.85.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a falling trendline.

The resistance at $66.29 presents a big challenge to bulls. A failure to overcome this barrier could result in a reversal of the uptrend from $35.74.

This week works as an important time window in the development of the chart. A break above $66.29 could open the way towards $71.75.

