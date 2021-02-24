ANL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.33%)
ASC 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
AVN 97.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.81%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
DGKC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.25%)
EPCL 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.33%)
FCCL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.08%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.77%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3%)
HASCOL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
HUBC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
JSCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.5%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.8%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.1%)
PAEL 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.49%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.99%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.87%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 139.51 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.39%)
UNITY 32.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,892 Decreased By ▼ -26.39 (-0.54%)
BR30 25,301 Decreased By ▼ -276 (-1.08%)
KSE100 45,521 Decreased By ▼ -207.76 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,929 Decreased By ▼ -56.26 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may rise into $66.45-$66.97 range again

  • On the daily chart, oil failed to break a falling trendline.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $66.45-$66.97 per barrel again, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The contract seems to be rising within an ascending wedge, which is contracting towards $68.07, the 638.2% projection level of the uptrend from $54.60.

The deep fall from $66.79 looks very similar to the one from the Feb. 18 high of $65.52. Such frequent drops suggest a weakening uptrend. The pace of the rally becomes irregular.

Following its stabilization around a support of $64.34, oil may have resumed its uptrend towards $68.07. A break below $64.34 could be followed by a drop into the range of $63.35-$63.85.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a falling trendline.

The resistance at $66.29 presents a big challenge to bulls. A failure to overcome this barrier could result in a reversal of the uptrend from $35.74.

This week works as an important time window in the development of the chart. A break above $66.29 could open the way towards $71.75.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Brent oil Oil soyabean

Brent oil may rise into $66.45-$66.97 range again

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters