ANL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.33%)
ASC 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.82%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.44%)
DGKC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.25%)
EPCL 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.33%)
FCCL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.08%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.77%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3%)
HASCOL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
HUBC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
JSCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.06%)
KAPCO 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.37%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.87%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.57%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.06%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.16%)
UNITY 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,892 Decreased By ▼ -26.66 (-0.54%)
BR30 25,302 Decreased By ▼ -275.1 (-1.08%)
KSE100 45,502 Decreased By ▼ -226.69 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,922 Decreased By ▼ -62.98 (-0.33%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,752 ringgit

  • Support is at 3,624 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into the 3,466-3,545 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract may break a resistance at 3,581 ringgit, following its failure on Feb. 15.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,752 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,834 ringgit.

The drop from the Feb. 15 high of 3,720 ringgit has been almost reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the uptrend from 3,210 ringgit.

The trend may have been driven by a wave B, the second wave of a presumed flat developing from the Jan. 6 high of 3,888 ringgit.

This flat pattern suggests that palm oil may revisit the high of 3,888 ringgit. A more bullish scenario will be that the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit has resumed.

Support is at 3,624 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into the 3,466-3,545 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract may break a resistance at 3,581 ringgit, following its failure on Feb. 15.

A break could lead to a gain to 3,856 ringgit, while a break below 3,581 ringgit could cause a fall to 3,411 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

