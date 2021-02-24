ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
Officials point to security, intel failures in US Capitol riot

AFP 24 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: The deadly US Capitol riot on January 6 exposed devastating security and intelligence weaknesses, with military authorities reacting too slowly to calls for National Guard backup against an overwhelming mob, security officials told Congress Tuesday.

In the first Senate hearing on the security failings, featuring US Capitol Police and Washington police chiefs and congressional sergeants at arms, the officials acknowledged they were blindsided by lack of intelligence and response coordination to the worst domestic insurrection since the Civil War.

In compelling testimony they painted a picture of officers badly outnumbered by armed and coordinated insurgents.

They pointed to a series of intelligence shortcomings about the threat level including assessments of “remote” and “improbable” chances of major violence on January 6, even though extremist groups like the Proud Boys made clear they were coming to Washington that day to stir up trouble.

“These criminals came prepared for war,” said the US Capitol Police’s then-chief Steven Sund.

Yet “no entity, including the FBI, provided any intelligence indicating that there would be a coordinated violent attack on the United States Capitol by thousands of well-equipped armed insurrectionists,” a situation that left his officers “significantly outnumbered” against a violent mob.

Sund resigned his post in the wake of the riot, which left five people dead including one police officer and four others. Two other police officers died by suicide shortly afterwards. House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving and Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger also stepped down.

At a rare joint hearing of the Senate’s homeland security and rules committees, Irving testified that “the intelligence was not that there would be a coordinated assault on the Capitol, nor was that contemplated in any of the inter-agency discussions that I attended in the days before the attack.”

