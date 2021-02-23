World
Oman bans entry from 10 countries to curb coronavirus spread
- The countries are: Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia. The decision is effective from Thursday.
23 Feb 2021
DUBAI: Oman will not allow people from 10 countries to enter the country for 15 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in particular certain mutated strains, the Gulf state's coronavirus committee said on Tuesday.
The countries are: Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia. The decision is effective from Thursday.
PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka
Oman bans entry from 10 countries to curb coronavirus spread
Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high
PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election
Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%
Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'
Remittances beat Moody’s expectation
Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll
Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado
Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law
Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled
Read more stories
Comments