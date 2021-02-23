ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka

  • This will be PM Khan's first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming office.
  • "Thank you for your invitation Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Looking forward to my visit to further strengthen the friendship & cooperation between our two countries," the PM tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 23 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan left on Tuesday for Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior officials.

He will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Rajapaksa. "The Prime Minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism," FO said.

The reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will also be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, FO said.

In a tweet, Rajapaksa said that he is looking forward to welcoming PM Imran Khan and his delegation which will further reinforce the bilateral relationship and pave way for joint ventures that mutually benefit both the nations.

Replying to his counterpart, PM Khan thanked the PM for his invitation and said that he is looking to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

