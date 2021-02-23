ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
ASL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 100.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.05%)
BOP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.67%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
FCCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.86%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
MLCF 47.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.11%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.38%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 142.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-3.33%)
UNITY 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.38%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.1%)
BR100 4,956 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (0.17%)
BR30 25,839 Decreased By ▼ -46.51 (-0.18%)
KSE100 45,949 Increased By ▲ 58.88 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,092 Increased By ▲ 33.27 (0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Austria bets on millions of tests to contain Covid-19

  • She says tests are a key weapon in the fight against the pandemic until the vaccine rollout has been completed.
AFP 23 Feb 2021

VIENNA: While Austria has struggled to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it is fast emerging as a world leader in testing as a way to reopen schools and businesses.

The small nation with a population of just under nine million tested three million people last week alone, with the mass-testing strategy forming a key plank for getting pupils back into the classroom.

Half of those three million tests were administered in schools, where twice-weekly tests have been mandatory since in-person lessons restarted earlier this month.

Only a tiny percentage of parents have refused to have their children tested under the scheme -- and those children are not allowed to return to school.

The other 1.5 million tests were carried out at more than 500 dedicated centres, around 900 pharmacies and roughly 1,000 companies.

"Our strategy is to have a high frequency of tests and to make them very easily accessible -- it's the only way to keep the pandemic in check," Katharina Reich, the health ministry's chief medical officer, told AFP.

A negative test result, no older than 48 hours, is now required at a range of locations -- from hair salons to elderly care homes, or ski resorts.

The seven-day average of daily tests is 24 per 1,000 in Austria, compared to 7.7 in Britain and just 1.77 in neighbouring Germany, according to the Our World In Data website.

"But we want that to be higher -- much higher," Reich said, explaining that the goal is "for 60 to 70 percent of the population to get tested at least twice a week, or even three times a week if they want to see risk groups, like the elderly."

She says tests are a key weapon in the fight against the pandemic until the vaccine rollout has been completed.

From March 1, every person will be allocated up to five "living-room" antigen tests, so called because they only require a shallow swab of the nasal cavity and so can be done at home.

Coronavirus pandemic Austria Katharina Reich,

Austria bets on millions of tests to contain Covid-19

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters