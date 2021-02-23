Top EU official backs Australia in Facebook row

BRUSSELS: The European Commissioner for digital services — who is helping draw up new EU rules for online business — backed Australia in its dispute with web giant Facebook on Monday.

Thierry Breton, Brussels’ top official for the EU internal market, told MEPs that Facebook had been wrong to kick Australian media off its service in a row about paying for news. Separately, US tech titan Microsoft joined European media in calling for EU members states to follow Australia in setting up a mechanism to ensure that news publishers are paid.