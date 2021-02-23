Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 22, 2021).
23 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 22, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
831,841,656 496,178,885 29,983,949,570 14,677,170,989
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,202,152,658 (2,186,692,264) 15,460,394
Local Individuals 30,772,485,549 (29,821,851,978) 950,633,571
Local Corporates 14,567,945,294 (15,534,039,258) (966,093,964)
