KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 22, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 831,841,656 496,178,885 29,983,949,570 14,677,170,989 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,202,152,658 (2,186,692,264) 15,460,394 Local Individuals 30,772,485,549 (29,821,851,978) 950,633,571 Local Corporates 14,567,945,294 (15,534,039,258) (966,093,964) ===============================================================================

