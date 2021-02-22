Rupee gains 04 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 04 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs159.06 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs159.10.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.9 and Rs159.6 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs0.52 and closed at Rs192.43 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.95, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.50, whereas an increase of 14 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs222.64 as compared to its last closing of Rs222.50.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisas each to close at Rs 43.30 and Rs 42.41 respectively.