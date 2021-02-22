ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Rehman Malik calls for inter-faith harmony, unity among all faiths

  • He assured his entire support to promote interfaith harmony and protect the rights of minorities in the country.
APP 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Christian theologians and activists headed by Fr. James Channan, O.P. Monday called on senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator A. Rehman Malik and discussed the minority issues in the country.

The delegation condoled with him on the death of his sister and prayed for the departed soul, said a press release issued here. The delegation comprised Fr. James Channan former Adviser to Pope John Paul II, Gibran Masih Gill, Fr. TufiqueYounis and Aheer Nazir.

Rehman Malik urged that people from all religious faiths should work harder for the promotion of inter-faith harmony as India was spreading propaganda against Pakistan for minority persecution.

He said that there was no religious discrimination in the country as people of all faiths had the freedom in teaching, practicing, worshiping and celebrating their faiths and festivals.

“The Indian propaganda against the country for religious discrimination must stop as under the flag of Pakistan we all (faiths) are one and united,” he added.

He said that Christians played fundamental role in the Pakistan making and had rendered exemplary services and sacrifices for the country’s betterment.

Rehman Malik applauded the services of Fr. James Channan, O.P. and said that he had been defending and advocating the interest of the country to negate the Indian malicious propaganda against Pakistan.

He said that James had played a role of bridge between government and Christian community while working with Shehbaz Bhatti who sacrificed his life while fighting against terrorism.

Fr. James Channan, O.P. showed his resolve to continue his work for Pakistan especially in projecting its soft image across the world, adding that India was worst religious freedom violator where minorities were being victimized on daily basis.

He assured his entire support to promote interfaith harmony and protect the rights of minorities in the country.

Rehman Malik said that FATF should revisit its earlier decisions of placing Pakistan in its grey list and in the ongoing session should declare the removal of Pakistan from grey list.

While condemning the Indian propaganda against Pakistan, he said that under which authority India stated that Pakistan would remain in the FATF’s grey list for next ten years.

Fr. James Channan, O.P. presented his books to Rehman Malik and he also gave him set of his books.

The delegation thanked Rehman Malik and said that he had always raised his voice for the rights of minorities for which the community was grateful to him.

Rehman Malik calls for inter-faith harmony, unity among all faiths

