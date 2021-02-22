Business & Finance
Vodafone's Czech subsidiary in talks with CEZ over cooperation
- We confirmed to Hospodarske Noviny that there have been talks with CEZ on different options of strategic cooperation.
- We did not confirm, however, that it is about selling the whole Vodafone (in the country).
22 Feb 2021
PRAGUE: Vodafone's Czech subsidiary said on Monday it has been in talks with state-controlled CEZ utility regarding strategic cooperation, but did not confirm the discussions were about the possible sale of the unit as reported by a Czech newspaper.
"We confirmed to Hospodarske Noviny that there have been talks with CEZ on different options of strategic cooperation. We did not confirm, however, that it is about selling the whole Vodafone (in the country)," Vodafone local spokesman Ondrej Lustinec said.
Operation Raddul Fassad's two-point strategy aimed to counter terrorism and violent extremism: DG ISPR
Vodafone's Czech subsidiary in talks with CEZ over cooperation
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items
Read more stories
Comments