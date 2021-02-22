Vodafone's Czech subsidiary in talks with CEZ over cooperation

PRAGUE: Vodafone's Czech subsidiary said on Monday it has been in talks with state-controlled CEZ utility regarding strategic cooperation, but did not confirm the discussions were about the possible sale of the unit as reported by a Czech newspaper.

"We confirmed to Hospodarske Noviny that there have been talks with CEZ on different options of strategic cooperation. We did not confirm, however, that it is about selling the whole Vodafone (in the country)," Vodafone local spokesman Ondrej Lustinec said.