Business & Finance
Novavax completes enrollment in US trial of COVID-19 vaccine
- Novavax said it had enrolled 30,000 volunteers across the United States and Mexico.
- In the late-stage trial, the company said 20% of participants were Latinx, 13% were African American, and 13% were 65 and older.
22 Feb 2021
Drug developer Novavax Inc said on Monday it has completed patient enrollment in the late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico.
The company said last month its vaccine was 89.3% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK.
Novavax said it had enrolled 30,000 volunteers across the United States and Mexico.
In the late-stage trial, the company said 20% of participants were Latinx, 13% were African American, and 13% were 65 and older.
Operation Raddul Fassad's two-point strategy aimed to counter terrorism and violent extremism: DG ISPR
Novavax completes enrollment in US trial of COVID-19 vaccine
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items
Read more stories
Comments