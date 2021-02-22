Multi-billion projects earmarked for Gwadar development

The provincial government of Balochistan, will start multiple development projects worth multi billions in the port city of Gwadar, the hub of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is an integral part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

The projects worth Rs 12.3 billion will be built in the Gwadar and Lasbela districts for socio-economic development of the people there.

According to official details, the approved projects include construction of two Jetties at Jiwani and Ormara and floating Jetti at Kundmalir, establishment of eight hatcheries and 80 commercial net cultures.

Under the special development initiative, programs would be initiated with an aim to impart vocational and technical training to around 12,000 females and 6,300 males.

The officials said Chief Minister Balochistan's Green Boats Scheme for fishermen would be completed in the financial year 2020-2021 with a cost of Rs 500 million.

They said Rs 150 million would be earmarked for setting up rest houses, restaurants, motels, international fast food chains and emergency response centers at coastal tourist destinations during the next financial year.