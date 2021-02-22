Inquiry into polling record in NA-75 Daska by-polls completed

An inquiry report by district returning officer and returning officers on Sialkot NA-75 by-polls have been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the report details the reasons for the delay in the results of the by-elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja withheld the results after 20 presiding officers went missing on February 19 and ordered the inquiry after the polling staff reached late.

They returned the next day and submitted the results.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of attempting to rig the election.

The commission is expected to hold a meeting to discuss the by-election on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PTI has filed an application in the commission and challenged the results of the Nowshera PK-63 by-elections.

PML-N’s Ikhtiyar Wali won the by-election by securing 21,122 votes, while PTI’s Mian Umar Kakakhel came in second after bagging 17,023 votes.