ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
AVN 103.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.13%)
DGKC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.42%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
MLCF 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
POWER 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
TRG 142.19 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.57%)
UNITY 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.81 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,828 Decreased By ▼ -12.26 (-0.05%)
KSE100 46,030 Decreased By ▼ -197.17 (-0.43%)
KSE30 19,112 Decreased By ▼ -118.52 (-0.62%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises for second day as rival soy, Dalian oils gain

  • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract and its palm oil contract both gained 2.4%.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Monday, tracking higher rival soyoil and Dalian oils after US soybean supplies were projected to rise only slightly in marketing year 2021-2022.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 67 ringgit, or 1.9%, to 3,589 ringgit ($888.81) a tonne by the midday break. It traded as high as 2.7% during the session.

Tight supply of palm and other key edible oils, combined with a higher Indonesian export levy to fund its biodiesel programme has spurred monthly crude palm oil prices, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Global edible oil supplies are expected to recover in the second half of the year, though a labour crunch in Malaysia, volatile weather and slow re-planting could keep crude palm oil prices above their historical 10-year average in 2021/2022, Ng said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1 to 20 rose between 10.3% to 14.9% from the same period in January, according to cargo surveyors.

US stockpiles of soybeans are expected to increase slightly by the end of the 2021/22 marketing year, the US Department of Agriculture said on Friday, indicating a large crop planted this spring would alleviate some supply concerns.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract and its palm oil contract both gained 2.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a support at 3,465 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into 3,300-3,405 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Malaysian palm oil Oil Palm CGS CIMB

Palm rises for second day as rival soy, Dalian oils gain

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters