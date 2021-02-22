ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.38%)
BOP 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
BYCO 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.81%)
DGKC 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.93%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.81%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.58%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.57%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 142.25 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (3.61%)
UNITY 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,965 Decreased By ▼ -14.62 (-0.29%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 7.93 (0.03%)
KSE100 46,069 Decreased By ▼ -158.79 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,129 Decreased By ▼ -101.41 (-0.53%)
Palm oil may retest support at 3,465 ringgit

  • The weak bounce triggered by the support at 3,465 ringgit could have completed around a falling trendline. The wave C may have resumed.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support at 3,465 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into 3,300-3,405 ringgit range.

The contract could be riding on a wave C from 3,720 ringgit, which is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from 3,888 ringgit.

This wave is capable of travelling to 3,148 ringgit, the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit.

The weak bounce triggered by the support at 3,465 ringgit could have completed around a falling trendline. The wave C may have resumed.

A break above 3,564 ringgit could lead to a gain into 3,600-3,646 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract seems to have completed a pullback towards a resistance at 3,581 ringgit. It is expected to drop to 3,411 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

