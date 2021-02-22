ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
ASL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 103.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.81%)
DGKC 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.78%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.58%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
SNGP 39.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.8%)
TRG 142.10 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (3.5%)
UNITY 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -11.86 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,868 Increased By ▲ 27.11 (0.1%)
KSE100 46,083 Decreased By ▼ -144.29 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,138 Decreased By ▼ -92.6 (-0.48%)
Brent oil neutral in $62.54-$63.85 range

  • On the daily chart, oil failed to break a trendline passing through the peaks of the April 25, 2019 high of $75.60 and the Jan. 8, 2020 high of $71.75.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $62.54-$63.85 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction. The uptrend from $54.60 has been violated, as confirmed by a broken trendline.

The current consolidation could be classified as a pullback towards the trendline.

It is not very clear if the consolidation is over.

A break below $62.54 may signal the extension of the downtrend towards $61.74.

A break above $62.85 would suggest the formation of a flat pattern, which started at the Feb. 18 high of $65.52.

This pattern is characterized by three component waves roughly equal in length. That means oil could approach this high again.

The bias could be towards the downside, as a five-wave cycle from the Jan. 22 low of $54.48 has completed.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a trendline passing through the peaks of the April 25, 2019 high of $75.60 and the Jan. 8, 2020 high of $71.75.

The contract may hover below this trendline for a few days or even weeks. A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $58.49-$61.17.

