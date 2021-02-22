ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ANP flays increase in power tariff

Recorder Report 22 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has criticised the federal government for skyrocketing prices of daily use commodities, unemployment and feared that the repeated increase in power tariff will further add to woes of the poverty-hit people in the country.

The ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan in a statement here on Sunday while expressing concern over the increase in price of different essential commodities, at utility stores, including ghee by Rs48 per kg, cooking oil by Rs29, said that increase in power tariff with short intervals was tantamount to drop another dearness bomb on the poor, who are already burdened by high prices of wheat flour, sugar, etc.

Aimal said that the prices of basic necessities had further burdened the lives of the poor. He said that the ‘selected’ federal government was not taking any practical steps to solve the problems of the people while the federal ministers, advisers and government spokespersons were lying and giving false consolations to the masses.

He said that the prices of sugar, wheat flour and daal mash had been increased considerably during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Besides, he said the prices of petroleum products and medicines were also increased manifold which made lives of the poor consumers miserable.

“The leaders of Naya Pakistan are playing with lives of the poor masses who have failed to materialise their commitments so far,” he said and added that blaming the previous federal government for the existing price hike was an effort to mislead the nation.

He asked the government to take appropriate initiatives for strengthening of economy and to control inflation. He said despite tall claims the PTI leadership did not provide any relief to the poor masses rather added to their problems manifold.

The ANP leader said Imran Khan should materialise his promises which he had made during the 126-day sit-ins in Islamabad. He vowed that his party would continue raising voice against the injustices at all available forums.

