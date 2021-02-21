ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Feb 21, 2021
Pakistan

Qadri stress forging unity to frustrate evil designs of inimical forces

  • Saner elements of western and other countries should be conveyed that the blasphemy of any holy personality should be discouraged as it vitiates peace of the world.
APP 21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday stressed forging unity and following the Seerah of Hazrat Syeda Fatima-tu-Zahra (RA) to frustrate the evil designs of the inimical forces making extraneous efforts to fan hatred in the society.

Addressing 'Khatun-e-Jannat' conference, presided over by Mufti Gulzar Naeemi organized by Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Haram Pakistan, he urged following the footsteps of Hazrat Syeda Fatima-tu-Zahra for resolving multiple issues being confronted to the Ummah. Hazrat Fatima faced the difficulties with patience and forbearance.

Qadri said freedom of expression does not mean to hurt the feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims and urged the Ummah to get united for protection of the honour and dignity of the blessed holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

“Saner elements of western and other countries should be conveyed that the blasphemy of any holy personality should be discouraged as it vitiates peace of the world.”

Many countries, including Yemen, Syria, Bahrain and Iraq, were destroyed on the basis of dividing the nation in Sunni and Shiite sects.

Addressing on the occasion, leading Ulema and Mashaikh demanded including the chapter of Seerat e Syed Fatima tu Zahra (RA) in the curriculum and enacting international law for ending blasphemy of holy personalities of any religion.

In welcome address, Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Leader of Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Haram Pakistan said the oppressed Kashmiris, Palestinians and other parts of the world were looking to the Islamic world with the hope.

Raja Nasir Abbas of Majlis Wahdate-e-Muslameen urged following the teachings of Ahle e Bait as a role model for strengthening the nation as well as the family system.

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, Sahibzada Mudassar Taunsvi, Sultan Ahmed Ali Nasir Sherazi, Sharif Hazarvi, Syed Saqib Akbar and others also spoke.

