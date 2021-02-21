ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Sudan's central bank sharply devalues currency: banking sources

  • The official exchange rate had previously stood at 55 pounds to the dollar, while the black market rate had been fluctuating recently between 350 and 400 pounds.
Reuters 21 Feb 2021

KHARTOUM: Sudan's central bank set a new baseline exchange rate of 375 Sudanese pounds to the dollar in sharp devaluation on Sunday, banking sources said.

The official exchange rate had previously stood at 55 pounds to the dollar, while the black market rate had been fluctuating recently between 350 and 400 pounds.

